8 Coldest Places In India as per Times Of India. (Images: Wikimedia Commons)
27 Jun, 2023
Abhijeet Sen
Dras, Jammu and Kashmir. (Average temperature can drop below-40 degree Celsius)
Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. (Minimum Temperature: -30 degree Celsius)
Sela Pass, Tawang. (Temperature can drop below -10 degree Celsius)
Srinagar. Temperature can drop below -2 degree Celsius)
Ladakh, temperature can drop below -20 degree Celsius.
Amarnath, Jammu. Temperature can drop below -11 degree Celsius.
Rohtang Pass, Manali. Amarnath, Jammu. Temperature can drop below -06 degree Celsius.
Hemkund Sahib, Uttarakhand. Temperature can drop below -11 degree Celsius.
