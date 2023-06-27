8 Coldest Places In India as per Times Of India. (Images: Wikimedia Commons)

27 Jun, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

Dras, Jammu and Kashmir. (Average temperature can drop below-40 degree Celsius)

Spiti Valley, Himachal Pradesh. (Minimum Temperature: -30 degree Celsius)

Sela Pass, Tawang. (Temperature can drop below -10 degree Celsius)

Srinagar. Temperature can drop below -2 degree Celsius)

Ladakh, temperature can drop below -20 degree Celsius.

Amarnath, Jammu. Temperature can drop below -11 degree Celsius.

Rohtang Pass, Manali. Amarnath, Jammu. Temperature can drop below -06 degree Celsius.

Hemkund Sahib, Uttarakhand. Temperature can drop below -11 degree Celsius.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Heavy Rains Predicted For Himachal, Uttarakhand - IMD Alerts

 Find Out More