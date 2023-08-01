10 Countries With Lowest Divorce Rates
01 Aug, 2023
Analiza Pathak
With 1 percent divorce rate, India is at the top of the world in saving relationships.
Vietnam, where just 7 percent of marriages end in divorce, is ranked second after India.
Tajikistan is ranked at 3rd sport with 10 per cent divorce rate.
After Tajikistan comes Iran gets the 4th spot at 14 per cent divorce rate.
At the 5th rank is Maxico. The country's divorce rate is 17 per cent.
Egypt stands with Maxico and Egypt with same divorce rate of 17 per cent.
South Africa too has a divorce rate of 17 per cent.
After South Africa comes Brazil with a divorce rate of 21 per cent.
Turkey is also in the list with a divorce rate of 25 per cent
Colombia's divorce rate stands at 30 per cent according to the list by the world of statistics.
