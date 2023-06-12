Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to make landfall near Jakhau on June 15
12 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
In May, Extremely Severe Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Bangladesh
Cyclone Sitrang Made Landfall In Bangladesh On October 25
Twin Cyclones — Asani and Karim — Formed Over Indian Ocean
Cyclone Gulab was a deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal
Cyclonic Storm Jawad was a weak tropical cyclone that caused disruptions over the East India
Cyclone Yaas lashed coastal areas with ferocious wind as it made landfall in India in May
An powerful tropical cyclone named Tauktae struck Gujarat in May.
Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan was an extremely powerful and catastrophic tropical cyclone
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Expensive Houses In The World