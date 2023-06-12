Cyclone Biparjoy is likely to make landfall near Jakhau on June 15

12 Jun, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

In May, Extremely Severe Cyclone Mocha made landfall in Bangladesh

Cyclone Sitrang Made Landfall In Bangladesh On October 25

Twin Cyclones — Asani and Karim — Formed Over Indian Ocean

Cyclone Gulab was a deep depression formed in the Bay of Bengal

Cyclonic Storm Jawad was a weak tropical cyclone that caused disruptions over the East India

Cyclone Yaas lashed coastal areas with ferocious wind as it made landfall in India in May

An powerful tropical cyclone named Tauktae struck Gujarat in May.

Super Cyclonic Storm Amphan was an extremely powerful and catastrophic tropical cyclone

Cyclone Titli - 2018.

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Most Expensive Houses In The World

 Find Out More