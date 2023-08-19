Tongue twisters are an amusing and perplexing linguistic challenge that has entertained and bewildered people of all ages for years.
19 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check 10 difficult tongue twisters to test your verbal skills.
She sells seashells by the seashore. The shells she sells are surely seashells. So if she sells seashells on the seashore, I'm sure she sells seashore shells.
"Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers; a peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked. If Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers, where's the peck of pickled peppers Peter Piper picked?"
Six slippery snails slid slowly seaward. See seven slick seals swimming swiftly southward.
Fuzzy Wuzzy was a bear. Fuzzy Wuzzy had no hair. Fuzzy Wuzzy wasn't very fuzzy, was he?
Unique New York, you need New York. You know you need unique New York.
Irish wristwatch, Swiss wristwatch.
Red lorry, yellow lorry, red lorry, yellow lorry.
Greek grapes, Greek grapes, Greek grapes.
Toy boat, toy boat, toy boat.
How can a clam cram in a clean cream can? A clam can cram in a clean cream can, but it's hard to cram a clam in a clean cream can.
