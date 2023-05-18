Lord Shiva possesses a bull as his vehicle, Nandi.(Photo Credit: Twitter @VertigoWarrior)

18 May, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Lord Vishnu's primary mounts (vahana) is Garuda.(Photo Credit: Twitter @VertigoWarrior)

Goddess Durga is often depicted as a beautiful woman, riding a lion or tiger, with many arms each carrying a weapon and often defeating demons.(Photo Credit: Twitter @VertigoWarrior)

Goddess Lakshmi is often shown with an owl.(Photo Credit: Twitter @VertigoWarrior)

Ganesha is often shown riding on or attended by a mouse, shrew or rat(Mushak).(Photo Credit: Twitter @VertigoWarrior)

God of Victory and War Commander of the Devas, Kartikeya has peacock as vahana (vehicle, mount).(Photo Credit: Twitter @VertigoWarrior)

Kala Bhairava, a Shaivite and Vajrayāna deity worshiped by Hindus has dog as a vahana.(Photo Credit: Twitter @VertigoWarrior)

Magar : Maa Ganga

Airavata : Devraj Indra

Hamsa: Bhagwan Bramha

