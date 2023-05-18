Lord Shiva possesses a bull as his vehicle, Nandi.(Photo Credit: Twitter @VertigoWarrior)
18 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Lord Vishnu's primary mounts (vahana) is Garuda.
Goddess Durga is often depicted as a beautiful woman, riding a lion or tiger, with many arms each carrying a weapon and often defeating demons.
Goddess Lakshmi is often shown with an owl.
Ganesha is often shown riding on or attended by a mouse, shrew or rat(Mushak).
God of Victory and War Commander of the Devas, Kartikeya has peacock as vahana (vehicle, mount).
Kala Bhairava, a Shaivite and Vajrayāna deity worshiped by Hindus has dog as a vahana.
