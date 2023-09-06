Osho, originally known as Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh, was an Indian spiritual teacher and guru who gained prominence in the 1970s and 1980s.
Check 10 Eye-Opening Quotes from Osho That Will Grow Your Wisdom
“Friendship is the purest love. It is the highest form of Love where nothing is asked for, no condition, where one simply enjoys giving.”
Truth is not something outside to be discovered, it is something inside to be realized.
“Life begins where fear ends.”
“Be — don't try to become.”
“If you love a flower, don’t pick it up. Because if you pick it up it dies and it ceases to be what you love. So if you love a flower, let it be. Love is not about possession. Love is about appreciation.”
The less people know, the more stubbornly they know it.
Drop the idea of becoming someone, because you are already a masterpiece. You cannot be improved. You have only to come to it, to know it, to realize it.
There is no end to the fullness of emptiness.
Rejoice life and existence will take care of you.
Experience life in all possible ways good-bad, bitter-sweet, dark-light, summer-winter. Experience all the dualities.
