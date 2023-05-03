Known as simply Raman, Thechikottukavu Ramachandran is an elephant owned by Thechikottukavu devasom, a temple in Kerala.(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)

03 May, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Cherpulassery Ananthapadmanabhan

Pampady Rajan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)

Chirakkal Kalidasan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)

Thrikkadavoor Sivaraju(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)

Mangalamkunnu Ayyappan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)

Uttoly Anandan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)

Guruvayoor Valiya Kesavan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)

Puthuppally Kesavan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)

Cherupulassery Rajasekharan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Highest Motorable Roads In India

 Find Out More