Known as simply Raman, Thechikottukavu Ramachandran is an elephant owned by Thechikottukavu devasom, a temple in Kerala.(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)
03 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Cherpulassery Ananthapadmanabhan
Pampady Rajan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)
Chirakkal Kalidasan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)
Thrikkadavoor Sivaraju(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)
Mangalamkunnu Ayyappan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)
Uttoly Anandan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)
Guruvayoor Valiya Kesavan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)
Puthuppally Kesavan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)
Cherupulassery Rajasekharan(Photo Credit: Twitter@AnkitaBnsl)
