Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Brihadisvara Temple is a Hindu temple in Gangaikonda Cholapuram, Tamil Nadu.
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Mallikarjuna Temple, Basaralu is protected as a monument of national importance by the Archaeological Survey of India.
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Ramanathaswamy Temple is located on the Rameswaram island in Tamil Nadu.
Dedicated to Virabhadra, a fierce incarnation of Lord Shiva, Veerabhadra temple is located in the Lepakshi in Andhra Pradesh.
Dedicated to Nataraja, the form of Shiva, Thillai Nataraja Temple is located in Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu.
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Ekambareswarar Temple is located in the town of Tamil Nadu's Kanchipuram.
Murudeshwar Shiva Temple, Murudeshwara, Karnataka
Located in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati district, Srikalahasti Temple is one of the most famous Shiva temples.
Vadakkunnathan Temple is located in Kerala's Thrissur.
Dedicated to Lord Shiva, Arunachalesvara temple is located in Tamil Nadu's Thiruvannamalai.
