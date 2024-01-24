10 FREE Pre-Wedding Photoshoot Locations In Delhi NCR
24 Jan, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Champa Gali - This place is open from 11:00 AM to 10:00 PM and will remain closed on every Monday.
Connaught Place - The heart of the city remains open for all 24 hours.
Hauz Khas Village and Fort - HKV and Hauz Khas Fort will remain open from 10:30 AM and will close at 6:00 PM.
Humayun's Tomb - This historic location opens at 6:00 AM and closes at 6:00 PM, on all days.
India Gate - Except for national holidays and other special days, this iconic Delhi location remains open for 24 hours everyday.
Lodhi Art District - This place remains open 24x7, on all seven days of the week.
Lodhi Garden - The beautiful garden, a favourite spot for pre-wedding photoshoots, remains open from 6:00 AM to 7:30 PM.
The Garden Of Five Senses - Except Saurday when the timings are 9:00 AM to 7:00 PM, the timings for other days is 9:00 AM to 5:30 PM.
The Rail Museum - The Rail Museum is located in Chanakyapuri and is ope for 24 hours on all days.
Yamuna Ghat - The banks of river yamuna, which are rather picturesque, remain open for 24 hours, throughout the week.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Explains The Meaning Of Rama