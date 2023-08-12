In the practice of tolerance, one's enemy is the best teacher.
12 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive.
Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.
If you want others to be happy, practice compassion. If you want to be happy, practice compassion.
Silence is sometimes the best answer.
Happiness is not something ready-made. It comes from your own actions.
The purpose of our lives is to be happy.
Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them.
The roots of all goodness lie in the soil of appreciation for goodness.
My religion is very simple. My religion is kindness.
