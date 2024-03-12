10 Important Vande Bharat Express Routes Across India
12 Mar, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
New Delhi to Varanasi: Connecting the capital with the spiritual city on a high-speed journey
New Delhi to Katra: Offering a fast and convenient route to the holy town of Katra
New Delhi to Kanpur: Providing a swift connection between the capital and the industrial city
New Delhi to Prayagraj (Allahabad): Linking New Delhi with the historic city on the banks of the Ganges
New Delhi to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra: Bridging the gap between New Delhi and the revered pilgrimage site
New Delhi to Mau: Connecting New Delhi with Mau for efficient travel
New Delhi to Kashi (Varanasi): Enabling a rapid journey from New Delhi to the ancient city of Varanasi
New Delhi to Lucknow: Offering a high-speed link between the capital and the cultural city of Lucknow
New Delhi to Ayodhya: Connecting New Delhi with the sacred city of Ayodhya
Lucknow To Dehradun: Providing a fast connection between Lucknow and the city of Dehradun
