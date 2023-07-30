10 Incredibly Beautiful Flyovers Of India (Images: Desi Thug)

30 Jul, 2023

Abhijeet Sen

CTM Double Decker Flyover, Ahmedabad

Mahipalpur Flyover, New Delhi

JJ Flyover, Mumbai

Veer Savarkar Flyover, Bhopal

Vidyasagar Flyover, Kolkata

Silk Board Electronic City Flyover, Bengaluru

Hoogley Bridge Flyover, Howrah Kolkata

Kathipara Flyover, Chennai

Khajaguda Circle Flyover, Hyderabad (Representative image: Pixabay)

Shaikpet Flyover, Hyderabad (Representative image: Pixabay)

Thanks For Reading!

Next: 10 Most Popular Vegetarian Dishes Of India

 Find Out More