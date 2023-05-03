Owned and operated by Mumbai Cricket Association, the Wankhede Stadium is an international cricket stadium in Mumbai.(Photo Credit: Twitter@VertigoWarrior)

03 May, 2023

Sumaila Zaman

Ladakh Football Stadium is one of the ten highest-altitude football stadiums in the world.(Photo Credit:Twitter@Vertigo_Warrior)

Established in 1864, the Eden Gardens is a cricket ground in Kolkata.At present, the stadium is the third-largest in the world.(Photo Credit:Twitter@Vertigo_Warrior)

Popularly referred to as the Mohali Stadium, the Inderjit Singh Bindra Stadium is a cricket ground located in Punjab 's Mohali.(Photo Credit:Twitter@Vertigo_Warrior)

Famously known as the Chepauk Stadium, M.A. Chidambaram Stadium is a cricket stadium in Chennai.Considered to be the second oldest cricket stadium in the country, the stadium was established in 1916. (Photo Credit:Twitter@Vertigo_Warrior)

Kochi Football Stadium(Photo Credit:Twitter@Vertigo_Warrior)

Info Park Football Stadium, Kochi(Photo Credit:Twitter@Vertigo_Warrior)

Thalassery Sports Stadium, Kannur Kerala(Photo Credit:Twitter@Vertigo_Warrior)

Opened in 1962,Tatya Tope Nagar Sports Complex Bhopal is a multi-purposed stadium in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal.(Photo Credit:Twitter@Vertigo_Warrior)

Located in the city of Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium is a beautiful picturesque cricket stadium.(Photo Credit:Twitter@Vertigo_Warrior)

