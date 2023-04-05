10 Incredibly Beautiful Statues of Lord Shiva in India

Murudeshwar Mahadev, Karnataka (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
It is situated at Solophok hill which is 5 km away from Namchi town. (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
Sculpted by 29-year-old P S Devadathan over six long years, the concrete statue, mounted on a rock at an altitude of 20 ft from the sea (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
The Adiyogi statue is a 34-metre tall (112 ft), 45-metre long (147 ft) and 25-metre wide (82 ft) steel statue of Shiva with Thirunamam at Coimbatore (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
This is a magnanimous 85 ft statue of Lord Shiva, one of the tallest in Himachal Pradesh. (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
120 feet height tallest statue of Lord Shiva known as Sarveshwar Mahadev in standing posture is situated at the center of famous Sursagar Lake which lies in the heart of Vadodara (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
Ramdurg's Shiva Murti cost the state around INR 1.5 Crore to construct. (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
The Brahmakund in the Har Ki Pauri is a famous place, where Lord Shiva and Vishnu are believed to have made visits during the Vedic periods. (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
Nathdwara is known for Lord Srinathji, now it is known for tallest Shiva Statue as well (Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
Nageshwar Temple situated in Dwarka is one of the 12 Jyotirlingas in India.(Image: @VertigoWarrior Twitter)
