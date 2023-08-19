Want to name your Baby inspired by the characters of Ramayana?
19 Aug, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check list of Baby names inspired by characters of Ramayana.
Sampati: success, attainment. fortune. excellence, magnificence
Angada: A bracelet or armlet; Firm; Unflinching.
Shatrughna: killer of enemies, a prince of Ayodhya, King of Madhupura
Gautam: Remover of darkness; Full of life; One of the seven Rishis; One who enlightens
Lav: Lav or Luv is the son of Lord Ram
Kush: Sacred grass, A son of the God Ram (Son of Rama and Sita), Kush means Sacred kush Grass
Mithila: Kingdom, Kingdom of Mithil, Sanskrit name for Ancient India,
