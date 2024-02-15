10 Indian Cities That Will Face Water Crisis by 2030
10 Indian cities including Delhi, Gandhinagar and Gurugram will face water crisis by 2030, a report by NITI Ayog said.
The report said India's water demand is projected to be twice the available supply by 2030.
The report added that 40% of India's population will have no access to drinking water by 2030.
Jalandhar and Ludhiana are two other cities that will face water crisis by 2023.
Amritsar will also face water crisis by 2023.
A 2019 report by NITI Aayog said Delhi will face water crisis by 2023.
Gandhinagar is the next city to face water crisis by 2023.
The NITI Ayog report said Gurugram is one major city that will face water crisis by 2023.
Yamunanagar is one of the cities to face water crisis by 2023.
Bengaluru is one of the major metropolitan to face water crisis by 2023.
Indore is among other cities to face water crisis by 2023.
Ratlam may also face water crisis by 2023.
