10 Inspirational Quotes By PM Modi
17 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
10 Quotes by PM Narendra Modi, that are powerful and extremely motivating
'Hard word never brings fatigue. It brings satisfaction.'
'You can see the change you want to, be what you want to be.'
'Once we decide we have to do something, we can go miles ahead.'
'Each one of us has both; good and evil virtues. Those who decide to focus on the good ones succeed in life.'
'People's blessings give you the power to work tirelessly. The only thing required is a commitment.'
'Each of us has a natural instinct to rise like a flame. Let’s nurture that instinct.'
'Mind is never a problem. Mindset is.'
'Desire +Stability = Resolution, Resolution + Hard work=success'.
'We should walk together, work together and progress together. We should move ahead with this mantra.'
'In science, there is no such thing as failure. There are only experiments and efforts.'
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 7 Infrastructural Projects Launched By PM Modi