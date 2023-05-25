10 Inspirational Quotes By Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
25 May, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Love is not an emotion. It is your very existence.
Faith is realizing that you always get what you need.
Today is a gift from God - that is why it is called the present.
If you can win over your mind, you can win over the whole world.
Worrying doesn't make any difference, but working does
If something can bring you great pleasure, it can also bring you pain
Don't Fall in love, Rise in Love!
Joy is never tomorrow; it is always now.
Creativity can only come from silence.
The path of love is not a tedious path. It's a path of joy. It's a path of singing and dancing.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Smallest Country in the World According to Area