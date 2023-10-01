10 Inspirational Quotes By Lal Bahadur Shastri
01 Oct, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
We believe in the dignity of man as an individual, whatever his race, colour or creed, and his right to better, fuller, and richer life.
We must fight for peace bravely as we fought in war
We believe in peace and peaceful development, not only for ourselves but for people all over the world.
Discipline and united action are the real source of strength for the nation.
It is most regrettable that nuclear energy is being harnessed for making nuclear weapons.
There comes a time in the life of every nation when it stands at the crossroads of history and must choose which way to go.
We can win respect in the world only if we are strong internally and can banish poverty and unemployment from our country.
We believe in freedom, freedom for the people of each country to follow their destiny without external interference.
We would consider it our moral duty to lend all support to the ending of colonialism and imperialism
