Unrealistic expectations are like fragile glass. When reality hits, they tend to break.
30 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
In the battlefield of life, Arjuna reminds us that true courage lies not only in mastering the weapons but in mastering the mind.
Your choices are the ink through which your destiny is written.
Pain is never the final chapter. It’s a chapter that leads to a stronger and wiser beginning.
Success is a recipe, but the real taste of achievement lies in the effort you put into cooking it.
True strength is not about being courageous in tough times; it’s also about seeking help when needed.
Sometimes, the biggest battles are not fought with weapons but with thoughts.
Dealing with anxiety is not a sign of weakness; it is an act of courage to confront your deepest fears.
Circumstances don’t make you happy or unhappy. The way you perceive those circumstances does.
To deal with the stress and anxiety which you go through between 9:00 AM and 9:00 PM in your life, you need to get your 9:00 PM to 9:00 AM under control.
