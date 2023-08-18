10 Inspirational Quotes By President Draupadi Murmu
“I am the first leader to be elected the country’s President who’s born after India’s independence”, said Murmu. I am the first woman from my village in Odisha who attended college."
Becoming the country’s President is not my personal achievement, it is the achievement of every poor in India. My nomination is evidence that the poor in India can not only dream but also fulfil those dreams: President Droupadi Murmu
It is a coincidence that my political career began when the country was celebrating its 50th year of independence. And today, in the 75th year of independence, I have got a new responsibility: Madam President
It is a great privilege for me to be given this responsibility at such a historic time when India is gearing up to achieve its vision for the next 25 years: President Murmu.
This is the strength of our democracy that a daughter born in a poor house, born in a remote tribal area, can reach the highest constitutional post of India: President Droupadi Murmu
It is a matter of great satisfaction for me that those who have been deprived for centuries, who have been away from the benefits of development, the poor, dalits, backwards and tribals are seeing their reflection in me: President Droupadi Murmu
From the first President of the country, Dr Rajendra Prasad to Ram Nath Kovind, many inspirational leaders have graced this post. Along with this post, the country has entrusted me with the responsibility of representing this great tradition: President Droupadi Murmu
Our freedom struggle was an unending stream of struggles and sacrifices that nurtured so many ideals and prospects for an independent India. Mahatma Gandhi showed us the way to establish the cultural ideals of India through Swaraj, Swadeshi, Swachhta and Satyagraha: President Droupadi Murmu
The tribal contribution to the freedom struggle was further strengthened. We were inspired by the sacrifice of ‘Dharti Aba’ Bhagwan Birsa Munda ji. For social upliftment and patriotism: President Droupadi Murmu
I have seen the enthusiasm and strength of the youth of the country. Atal Bihari Vajpayee ji used to say that when the youth of the country move forward. They not only make their own destiny but also the country’s destiny. Today, we are witnessing it turn into reality. Hence said President Droupadi Murmu
