24 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Check Top 10 Inspirational Quotes by Sandeep Maheshwari
You might have failed but you’re not a failure until you give up.
Life is waiting for you, give your best shot.
Success comes from experiences, experiences come from bad experiences.
What people think about you is not important. What you think about yourself means everything.
The ability to detach yourself from your thoughts is your ticket to freedom.
Education is not just about gathering knowledge, but more so about learning how to think.
Don’t be too serious about what you think, it's just a point of view.
Stop criticizing yourself for your failures and start appreciating yourself for your achievements.
If you have more then you need, simply share it with those who need it the most
Always remember, you are bigger than your problems.
