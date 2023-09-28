Bhagat Singh, the great Indian revolutionary freedom fighter is being remembered today on his 116th birth anniversary.
28 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
10 Inspirational Quotes By Shaheed Bhagat Singh
"Revolution is an inalienable right of mankind. Freedom is an imperishable birth right of all"
"If the deaf have to hear, the sound has to be very loud"
"I am full of ambition and hope and charm of life. But I can renounce everything at the time of need''
"One should not interpret the word 'revolution' in its literal sense. Various meanings and significance are attributed to this word, according to the interests of those who use or misuse it. For the established agencies of exploitation it conjures up a feeling of blood-stained horror. To the revolutionaries, it is a sacred phrase"
They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit"
"Merciless criticism and independent thinking are two traits of revolutionary thinking. Lovers, lunatics and poets are made of the same stuff"
"I am such a lunatic that I am free even in jail"
"Bombs and pistols don't make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting stone of ideas"
"Labour is the real sustainer of society"
"People get accustomed to the established order of things and tremble at the idea of change. It is this lethargic spirit that needs be replaced by the revolutionary spirit"