Born on November 23, 1926, in Andhra Pradesh, Sathya Sai Baba was a spiritual leader and philanthropist.
10 Inspirational Quotes by Sathya Sai Baba
"There is only one caste, the caste of humanity. There is only one religion, the religion of love. There is only one language, the language of the heart."
"Love lives by giving and forgiving. Ego lives by getting and forgetting."
"When we “skill” our knowledge, life is well-balanced. When we “kill” our knowledge, the balance is upset."
"The end of wisdom is freedom. The end of culture is perfection. The end of knowledge is love. The end of education is character."
"Education should be for life, not for a living."
"See all work as spiritual exercise, as an offering. Then, work is transformed into worship."
"Some say that knowledge is power, but it is not true. Character is power."
"The secret of perfect health lies in keeping the mind always cheerful - never worried, never hurried, never borne down by any fear, thought or anxiety."
"The essence of spiritual wisdom lies in apprehending and experiencing the oneness of the trinity of sathyam, jnanam, and anantam."
"The cause for this multiplication of human sorrow may be traced to man’s lack of faith in the essential unity underlying the phenomenal multiplicity."
