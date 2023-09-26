Before you start some work, always ask yourself three questions: Why am I doing it, what the results might be, and will I be successful. Only when you think deeply and find satisfactory answers to these questions, go ahead.
26 Sep, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
A person should not be too honest. Straight trees are cut first and honest people are screwed first.
Once you start working on something, don't be afraid of failure and don't abandon it. People who work sincerely are the happiest.
The biggest guru-mantra is: Never share your secrets with anybody. It will destroy you.
The world's biggest power is the youth and beauty of a woman.
The fragrance of flowers spreads only in the direction of the wind. But the goodness of a person spreads in all directions.
As soon as the fear approaches near, attack and destroy it.
Education is the best friend. An educated person is respected everywhere. Education beats the beauty and the youth.
The fish in the water is silent, the animals on the earth are noisy, the bird in the air is singing. But man has in him the silence of the sea, the noise of the earth, and the music of the air.
The serpent, the king, the tiger, the stinging wasp, the small child, the dog owned by other people, and the fool: these seven ought not to be awakened from sleep.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Must Read Books By Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev