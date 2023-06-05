Anyone can find the dirt in someone. Be the one that finds the gold.
05 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
I Shall Leave the World a Better Place, Then it was When I entered it.
If you want to change the way you feel, change the way you live.
Whenever there is a ’setback’ just ‘sit back and try to see the silver lining around the cloud.
Experience is not what happens to a man, it is what a man does with what happens to him.
Every moment lived well is the secret of overall wellness.
Feed your faith and all your doubts shall starve to death.
Work for a cause, not for applause. Live your life to express, not to impress.
To focus on what we can do is the most powerful catalyst for growth.
Light of wisdom makes one feel light of the inner burdens in life
