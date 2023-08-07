10 Inspirational Quotes of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar
07 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
There is nothing for you to take away from this world. You have come to give.
The quality of our lives depends on the quality of our minds.
Existence is a Fact, Living is an Art
Let the mind calm down and the heart start to open. Then everything will be very obvious.
If you can win over your mind, you can win over the whole world.
Nothing in the world can bother you as much as your own mind.
When your intentions are very pure and clear, nature brings support to you.
Healthy is being physically strong, mentally calm and steady and emotionally soft
Love is seeing God in the person next to us, and meditation is seeing God within us.
