10 Inspiring Quotes By Ankur Warikoo
26 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Here are 10 inspiring quotes/life lessons by Ankur Warikoo, that you must follow
Your kindness might cause you pain, a sense of betrayal, heartburn. Be kind anyway.
Your true friends are those who are TRULY happy for you when you succeed. Be that true friend for others.
Build a team so strong that someone from the outside doesn't know who the boss is!
A plan is the only way to get to any point in life. If you do not have a plan, you do not have any chance of getting anywhere.
They can’t read our thoughts. All they see is what we do.
Show people who they can be. Instead of telling them who they shouldn't be.
We know others through their actions. We know ourselves through our thoughts.
If I can't trust you, it doesn't matter how smart you are.
You don't control your results. You always control your inputs.
Capability is rarely the question mark in life. It is always the intent.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Inspirational Quotes of Chanakya