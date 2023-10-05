Oprah Winfrey is a renowned American talk show host, actress, producer, and philanthropist.
05 Oct, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
Read 10 Inspiring Quotes by Oprah Winfrey on Strength, Love And Self-Worth
"Turn your wounds into wisdom.''
"Breathe. Let go. And remind yourself that this very moment is the only one you know you have for sure."
"True forgiveness is when you can say, "Thank you for that experience."
"Real integrity is doing the right thing, knowing that nobody's going to know whether you did it or not."
"Surround yourself only with people who are going to take you higher."
"I trust that everything happens for a reason, even if we are not wise enough to see it."
"You can have it all. Just not all at once."
"Be thankful for what you have; you'll end up having more. If you concentrate on what you don't have, you will never, ever have enough"
"The more you praise and celebrate your life, the more there is in life to celebrate."
"When you undervalue what you do, the world will undervalue who you are."
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Life Changing Quotes By Guruji- Chhatarpur Wale