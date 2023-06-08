Heroes are made in the hour of defeat. Success is, therefore, well described as a series of glorious defeats - Mahatma Gandhi
08 Jun, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
To succeed in life, you need two things: ignorance and confidence - Mark Twain
Dream, dream, dream. Dreams transform into thoughts and thoughts result in action." "To succeed in your mission, you must have single-minded devotion to your goal - Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam
“You have to grow from the inside out. None can teach you, none can make you spiritual. There is no other teacher but your own soul.”
― Swami Vivekananda
None can destroy iron, but its own rust can! Likewise none can destroy a person, but its own mindset can! - Ratan Tata
Be faithful in small things because it is in them that your strength lies - Mother Teresa
"No matter what happens, or how bad it seems today, life does go on, and it will be better tomorrow.” - Maya Angelou
You define your own life. Don't let other people write your script."
— Oprah Winfrey
"Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving."
"Nothing is impossible. The word itself says 'I'm possible!'"
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Moments You May Have Missed On WTC 2023 Final Day 1