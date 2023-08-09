Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was born in 1996

09 Aug, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar or Maharaj

He is the peethadhish of the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar is a 26-year-old self-styled godman from Madhya Pradesh

Bageshwar Dham Sarkar associated with Chhatarpur’s Bageshwar Dham temple

Dhirendra Shastri spent his childhood in poverty and his entire family used to live in a mud house

He completed his primary education from a government school in his village

Bageshwar Dham Sarka’s father was a priest.

Shastri has thousands of followers who come to his talks in Chhatarpur’s Gada village.

Dhirendra Shastri’s grandfather was associated with the Nirmohi Akhara Shastri is believed to hold “miraculous powers" including mind-reading abilities and helps those who seek help.

