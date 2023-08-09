Dhirendra Krishna Shastri was born in 1996
09 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Dhirendra Krishna Shastri also known as Bageshwar Dham Sarkar or Maharaj
He is the peethadhish of the Bageshwar Dham Sarkar
Bageshwar Dham Sarkar is a 26-year-old self-styled godman from Madhya Pradesh
Bageshwar Dham Sarkar associated with Chhatarpur’s Bageshwar Dham temple
Dhirendra Shastri spent his childhood in poverty and his entire family used to live in a mud house
He completed his primary education from a government school in his village
Bageshwar Dham Sarka’s father was a priest.
Shastri has thousands of followers who come to his talks in Chhatarpur’s Gada village.
Dhirendra Shastri’s grandfather was associated with the Nirmohi Akhara
Shastri is believed to hold “miraculous powers" including mind-reading abilities and helps those who seek help.
