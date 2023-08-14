10 Interesting Facts about Kartar Singh Sarabha
Kartar Singh Sarabha was born on 24 May, 1896
Kartar Singh began his involvement in the Gadar Party in San Francisco in 1912.
The aim of the Ghadar Party was to free India from the slavery of British Rule, by means of an armed struggle and to set up a national democratic government in India.
After the failure of the revolution, Kartar had to leave India. Kartar, and others were asked to go to Afghanistan. and made a move.
He stated that every 'slave' had a right to revolt and it could never be a crime.
Bhagat Singh was inspired by him. "On Bhagat Singh's arrest, a photo of Sarabha was recovered from him.
Kartar also learnt how to shoot from Americans, and how to make detonating devices. He also took lessons for flying aeroplanes.
He frequently spoke with other Indians, concerning the necessity for India to gain independence from British rule.
The founder of the Ghadar Party, inspired Singh to campaign against British colonial rule Kartar Singh was also called as "Baba Gernal".
Kartar Singh was later sentenced to death and hanged in 1915.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Interesting Facts About Ashoka Chakra