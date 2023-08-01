Ranked the second-most populous country in the world

Hinduism is the oldest religion in the world

India is the wettest inhabited place on Earth

“Indian food” has become one of the most widespread cuisines in the world

India has over 300,000 mosques and over 2 million Hindu temples

A village with no locks and doors may be the safest on Earth

India is a land of festivals

India's Chenab Bridge is the highest rail bridge in the world

India has 22 recognized languages

The popular game “Snakes and Ladders” originated in India

