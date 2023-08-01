Ranked the second-most populous country in the world
01 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Hinduism is the oldest religion in the world
India is the wettest inhabited place on Earth
“Indian food” has become one of the most widespread cuisines in the world
India has over 300,000 mosques and over 2 million Hindu temples
A village with no locks and doors may be the safest on Earth
India is a land of festivals
India's Chenab Bridge is the highest rail bridge in the world
India has 22 recognized languages
The popular game “Snakes and Ladders” originated in India
