Jagannath Mahaprabhu's Rath Yatra procession is unbroken since thousands years
20 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Tradition of Puri Jagannath Rath yatra has been practice for over Thousands of years
Annually the Rath Yatra begins on shukla paksha dwitiya of ashadha
Rath Yatra ends on Shukla Paksha Dashmi of Ashadha as per Odiya calender
It's a festival of a celebration of the annual visit of Jagannath Prabhu to Gundicha Mata Mandir
Every year three new wooden chariots are made but Model, Structure, Design and Dimensions remain invariable.
Balbhadra's chariot is called Taladhwaja while Subhadra's chariot is called Darpadalana
Chariots are made of particular type of neem tree wood, collection of wood starts from the day of Basant Panchami
Puri Rath Yatra is the largest chariot procession in the world
Rath Yatra is the only festival in world where the deities are taken out of the mandir and carried in Chariots
Chariot of Jagannath prabhu is called Nandhighosha which is abt 44 ft tall and has 18 wheels
