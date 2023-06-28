1. Pamulaparti Venkata Narasimha Rao was born in June 1921, in British India.
28 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
2. Narasimha Rao was a brilliant student.
3. Narasimha Rao also participated in the 1938 Satyagraha. He was only 17 years old at the time.
4. PV Narasimha Rao started his political career as a Congress party
5. Narasimha Rao, the 10th prime minister of India and father of the Indian economic reforms
6. In 1957, Narasimha Rao entered the State Legislature of Hyderabad for the first time from the Manthani constituency.
7. In September 1971, PV Narasimha Rao became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.
8. It was PV Narasimha Rao who dismantled the notorious License-Permit-Quota Raj of Indira Gandhi.
9. Narasimha Rao knew the importance of Indian industrialists and their contributions in the Indian economy.
10. Narasimha Rao was the first Indian PM who visited the World Economic Forum in Davos, twice.
