10 Interesting Facts About Sadhguru's Isha Foundation
05 Jul, 2023
Analiza Pathak
The 112 ft Adiyogi Murti at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore is recognized as the world’s largest bust sculpture by the Guinness Book of World Records.
The Dhayanalinga at Isha Yoga Centre, Coimbatore at 13 feet 9 inches tall is the world`s largest mercury-based live linga & has all seven chakras energized at their peak.
The Isha Foundation is one of the world`s largest volunteer-driven organizations with 1000s of full-time volunteers & over 17 million part-time volunteers.
It hosts volunteers from over 120 nationalities and provides free meals daily to 12,000 resident volunteers/ guests.
Isha Foundation runs a Goshala with over 630 native cows and bulls. 23 of the possible 37 native varieties of cows in India are present at the Goshala. The food for Isha Goshala is grown by the Foundation at a farm adjacent to the Goshala.
The Mahashivratri celebration at Isha is one of the largest & the most-watched celebrations of its kind on the planet. It is telecasted on over 100+ global channels. Nearly 3 Lakh people attending are offered a free sacred offering of food known as Annadanam.
Kayantha Sthanam- Isha's crematorium services, are reviving ancient traditions & death rituals with a powerful energy basis, conducting them in the spirit of service rather than as a commercial venture. Isha currently operates 16 crematoriums in Tamil Nadu.
Designed by Sadhguru, Isha Foundation offers the Inner Engineering program for self improvement & transformation. Research conducted by Harvard Medical School showed Inner Engineering Online resulted in over 50% reduction in stress.
Isha's Cauvery Calling Movement has resulted in the planting of 88 million living trees & has received several UN accreditations and certifications. Last year, the movement facilitated the planting of 1 cr trees in Tamil Nadu itself.
Isha’s Farmer Producer Organization (FPO) initiative has created a community of over 1000 farmers with farmer revenues in excess of INR 17 crs & is one of India`s top-ranked FPOs.
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Weather Update: Extremely Heavy Rainfall Predicted in These States