India Gate is one of the best examples of Indian architectural marvel.
11 Aug, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The foundation stone of India's largest war was laid down on 10 February 1921 by the Duke of Connaught.
Sir Edwin Lutyens was the chief designer. It was inaugurated on February 12, 1931 by Viceroy Lord Irwin.
The entire arch stands on a low base of red Bharatpur stone and rises in stages to a huge moulding.
It has the names of Indian soldiers inscribed on its walls, who gave up their lives in the Afghan Wars and World War I.
It is 42 meters high and bears some resemblance to the 'Arc de Triomphe', situated in Paris.
After independence, this war memorial was dedicated to the Indian Army's tomb of the unknown soldiers.
Amar Jawan Jyoti was later added as another memorial
The structure is inspired by the 18th century Mahabalipuram pavilion and had statue of King George V until 1947.
The cornices of India Gate are adorned with the inscription of sun, which symbolized the British Imperial Colony.
