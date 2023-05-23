Hanuman is one among the seven Chiranjeevis mentioned in Hindu scriptures.

Victor Dasgupta

Hanumanji is considered to be the Anshavatar of lord Shiva

Bhagwan Hanuman is also known as Kesari Sindoor

Lord Hanuman's Childhood Name was Maruti

It is being said that Surya Namaskar is Invented by Lord Hanuman

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Hanuman took Panchmukhi Avatar to save Shri Ram Lakshman from demon Ahiravan

Lord Hanuman documented his own version of Ramayana called Hanumad Ramayana

Lord Hanuman is a Master Singer

Despite being a Brahmachari, Lord Hanuman was the father of a son

Hanuman had a son named Makardhwaja who is said to have been born out of his sweat

