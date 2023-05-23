Hanuman is one among the seven Chiranjeevis mentioned in Hindu scriptures.
23 May, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Hanumanji is considered to be the Anshavatar of lord Shiva
Bhagwan Hanuman is also known as Kesari Sindoor
Lord Hanuman's Childhood Name was Maruti
It is being said that Surya Namaskar is Invented by Lord Hanuman
According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Hanuman took Panchmukhi Avatar to save Shri Ram Lakshman from demon Ahiravan
Lord Hanuman documented his own version of Ramayana called Hanumad Ramayana
Lord Hanuman is a Master Singer
Despite being a Brahmachari, Lord Hanuman was the father of a son
Hanuman had a son named Makardhwaja who is said to have been born out of his sweat
