One of the greatest & longest ruling dynasties the world has ever seen.
15 May, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
The earliest references to the Cholas goes all the way back to ~300 B.C.
The Cholas continued to rule till the latter half of the 13th century marking a rule of over 1500 years.
The Cholas were around centuries prior to becoming dominant pan India.
During their zenith between the 10th - 12th centuries, Cholas exponentially expanded their influence.
Cholas were masters at water harvesting & undertook massive irrigation projects.
Rajendra Chola extended the Chola empire towards the north, through Kalinga to Bengal.
Rajendra Chola was consequently called “Gangaikonda”(the one who conquered Ganga).
The Chola Army comprised of infantry, cavalry & elephants.
The Cholas were ardent devotees of Bhagwan Shiv but tolerant of other faiths as well.
Rajaraja Chola was a Shaivaite but built several temples in reverence to Bhagwan Vishnu.
At it`s peak, accounts put the strength at 1.8 mil soldiers, 80000 cavalry, 60000 war elephants.
Chola sphere of influence extended from the islands of Maldives in South all the way to Godavari valley.
Between the 10th - 12th cen C.E, the Cholas built over 300 stone temples
At its peak Chola fleet consisted of a fleet of over 1000 ships, likely the largest in the world.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 9 Unhealthy Foods That Are Surprisingly Healthy