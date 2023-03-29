Paradise Beach, Gokarna (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)
29 Mar, 2023
Om Beach is a major tourist attraction in the coastal city of Gokarna, located in North Canara district. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)
29 Mar, 2023
The Murudeshwar beach is a major tourist attraction in Karnataka. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)
29 Mar, 2023
Ottinene beach is a scenic beach in coastal Karnataka, popular because of an elevated cliff that offers captivating views of the beach below. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)
29 Mar, 2023
Mattu Beach a very secluded beach right by the scenic route from Kaup to Malpe. It's a small diversion from NH66. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)
29 Mar, 2023
Malpe Beach: The beach is a virgin beach, located at a distance about 6 kms from Udupi. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)
29 Mar, 2023
Kapu is a beach village in coastal Karnataka. Kapu's long sandy beaches offer a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)
29 Mar, 2023
It is an expansive and clean beach with relatively calm sea, has spotted tourists taking bath. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)
29 Mar, 2023
Surrounded by water on three sides, Kodi Bengre Beach is a perfect attraction for beach lovers. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)
29 Mar, 2023
The Padubidri beach is located in Udupi, in Karnataka. Apart from Kasarkod, this beach also has won the Blue Flag Tag (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)
29 Mar, 2023
