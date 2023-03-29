Paradise Beach, Gokarna

Paradise Beach, Gokarna (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

29 Mar, 2023

OM Beach, Gokarna

Om Beach is a major tourist attraction in the coastal city of Gokarna, located in North Canara district. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

29 Mar, 2023

Murudeshwar Beach

The Murudeshwar beach is a major tourist attraction in Karnataka. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

29 Mar, 2023

Ottinene Beach, Byndoor, Udupi

Ottinene beach is a scenic beach in coastal Karnataka, popular because of an elevated cliff that offers captivating views of the beach below. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

29 Mar, 2023

Mattu - Padukere Beach, Udupi

Mattu Beach a very secluded beach right by the scenic route from Kaup to Malpe. It's a small diversion from NH66. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

29 Mar, 2023

Malpe Beach, Udupi

Malpe Beach: The beach is a virgin beach, located at a distance about 6 kms from Udupi. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

29 Mar, 2023

Kapu Lighthouse Beach, Udupi

Kapu is a beach village in coastal Karnataka. Kapu's long sandy beaches offer a panoramic view of the Arabian Sea. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

29 Mar, 2023

Tannirbhavi Beach, Mangaluru

It is an expansive and clean beach with relatively calm sea, has spotted tourists taking bath. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

29 Mar, 2023

Delta Beach, Udupi

Surrounded by water on three sides, Kodi Bengre Beach is a perfect attraction for beach lovers. (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

29 Mar, 2023

Blue Flag Beach, Padubidri, Udupi

The Padubidri beach is located in Udupi, in Karnataka. Apart from Kasarkod, this beach also has won the Blue Flag Tag (Image: @VisitUdupi Twitter)

29 Mar, 2023

