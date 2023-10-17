10 Key Points Of SC Verdict On Same-Sex Marriages
17 Oct, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
Non-heterosexual couples cannot be granted the right to jointly adopt a child by 3:2 ratio
Supreme Court has ruled against Same-Sex Marriages in India.
Court can't make law but only interpret it; it is for Parliament to change the Special Marriage Act: CJI DY Chandrachud
Special Marriage Act is violative of Article 14 but there are interpretative limitations in including homosexual unions in it: Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul
The Court cannot create a legal framework for queer couples and it is for the legislature to do as there are several aspects to be taken into consideration.
There cannot be an unqualified right to marry which is to be treated as a fundamental right: Justice PS Narasimha Rao
Centre, states and UTs to take steps to sensitise public about queer rights and ensure that inter-sex children are not allowed sex-change operations at an age they cannot fully comprehend consequence.
We record the statement of the Solicitor General that the Union Government will constitute a committee to decide the rights and entitlements of persons in queer unions.
Transgender persons in heterosexual relationships have the right to marry under the existing laws including personal laws.
Failure of State to recognize the bouquet of rights flowing from a queer relationship amounts to discrimination.
Queer couples have the right to cohabit without any threat of violence, coercion or interference.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: LGBTQ का फुल फॉर्म क्या है?