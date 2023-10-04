Elante Mall: Situated in Chandigarh, it spreads over 20 acres and hosts Indian and international brands, and 8-screen multiplex.
04 Oct, 2023
Tahir Qureshi
Fun Republic Mall: Located in Gomti Nagar, Lucknow, it has a built-up area of more than 970,000 sq ft. with retail outlets, cinema, and food court.
Lulu International Mall: Located in Kochi, Kerala, it spreads over an area of 17 acres with 5 floors and 370 outlet shops.
Mantri Square Mall: Situated in Bangalore, it has an expansive hypermarket spread over 9,000 square feet and 250 retail outlets.
Neptune Magnet Mall: It is situated in Mumbai with tenants like Piramyd, Easy Day, and 6-screen multiplex.
Phoenix Market City: Located in Chennai, it has a built-up area of 1,000,000 square feet with an 11-screen multiplex.
Phoenix Market City: Situated in Mumbai, it has a total retail space area of 1.14 million square feet with 500 plus stores.
Sahara Ganj Mall: Situated in Lucknow, it is considered one of the most expanded, massive, and mammoth constructions.
Select City Walk: Located in New Delhi, the mall is spread over 6 acres and divided into 3 traditional areas with over 125 stores.
Z Square Mall: Situated in Kanpur, it is spread on an area of five acres with 900,000 sqft. of built-up area and more than 150 brands.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 Most Beautiful Railway Stations In India