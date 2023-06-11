Leave everything, face the hardships but never leave the path of dharma.
11 Jun, 2023
Victor Dasgupta
Mother Sita: Never leave your dignity & always follow the path of dharma.
Lakshman:
We should always support and stand with righteousness.
Ravan: No matter how strong you are, if you are on path of adharma you will be destroyed
Hanuman:
You can lift the mountain if your bhakti is true.
Maharaj Dasharatha: Never make promises without thinking
Bharata: Never be greedy or take anything forcefully from someone.
Vibhishana:
Support the dharma. No matter even if you have to go against your people.
Vali and Sugriva: Don't harm to weak . Dont take which is not belongs to you.
Maa Sabari
If your bhakti and devotion is pure prabhu will himself come to you.
Jatayu: Efforts are matters not the end result
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Rock to Momoa: ‘FastX’ Characters Embark on Spiritual Journey in Varanasi