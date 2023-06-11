Leave everything, face the hardships but never leave the path of dharma.

11 Jun, 2023

Victor Dasgupta

Mother Sita: Never leave your dignity & always follow the path of dharma.

Lakshman: We should always support and stand with righteousness.

Ravan: No matter how strong you are, if you are on path of adharma you will be destroyed

Hanuman: You can lift the mountain if your bhakti is true.

Maharaj Dasharatha: Never make promises without thinking

Bharata: Never be greedy or take anything forcefully from someone.

Vibhishana: Support the dharma. No matter even if you have to go against your people.

Vali and Sugriva: Don't harm to weak . Dont take which is not belongs to you.

Maa Sabari If your bhakti and devotion is pure prabhu will himself come to you.

Jatayu: Efforts are matters not the end result



