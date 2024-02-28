10 Lesser Known Facts About Dr Rajendra Prasad
28 Feb, 2024
Ishaan Srivastava
Dr Rajendra Prasad was born on December 3, 1884, in Zeradei, Bihar
Dr Rajendra Prasad pursued his higher education at Calcutta University
He was deeply involved in the Indian nationalist movement and became associated with leaders like Mahatma Gand
He played a pivotal role in the Champaran and Kheda Satyagrahas.
Dr Rajendra Prasad was unanimously elected as the first President of independent India
Dr Rajendra Prasad was a strong advocate for education and served as the Vice-Chancellor of Patna University
Dr Rajendra Prasad was a strong advocate for education and served as the Vice-Chancellor of Patna University
In recognition of his service to the nation, he was honored with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award, in 1962
Dr Rajendra Prasad was also a prolific writer and penned several books and articles, including his autobiography, "Atmakatha"
Dr Rajendra Prasad is remembered as a statesman, scholar, and champion of democracy and social justice.
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: 10 Quotes of Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev to Awaken Your Spirituality