10 Life-Changing Quotes By Jaya Kishori
23 Sep, 2023
Ananya Srivastava
10 Motivational quotes by Jaya Kishori, that you must follow for a better and peaceful life
'When there is darkness in your life, let your inner light shine.'
'If you really want to show love for God, start loving his people first.'
'Life is all about adapting to changes. You can be happy one day and empty or broken the next.'
'Not everything demands your attention. Stay focussed on your love, life and work.'
'Sometimes, the bad accidents in life bring us on the right path.'
'Life is like a game and if you want to win this game, you have to be patient.'
'Make time for people you care about. Make memories with them. This is your real treasure.'
'Your wisdom is your kingdom. It serves you till you serve it right.'
'Being humble does not mean forgetting your self worth.'
'Calm the inner storm before it reduces your inner strength and sanity.'
Find Out More
Thanks For Reading!
Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rains in Kerala, Odisha And These States