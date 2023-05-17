Three things cannot be hidden: the sun, the moon and the truth.”(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
17 May, 2023
Sumaila Zaman
"You will not be punished for your anger; you will be punished by your anger.” (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
“We are shaped by our thoughts; we become what we think. When the mind is pure, joy follows like a shadow that never leaves.”(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
“Physical charms attract the eyes, goodness attracts the mind.”(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
“You only lose what you cling to.”(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
"Nothing can harm you as much as your own thoughts unguarded."(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
“When you like a flower, you just pluck it. But when you love a flower, you water it daily.” (Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
“It is better to travel well than to arrive.”(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
“Believe nothing, no matter where you read it, or who said it, no matter if I have said it, unless it agrees with your own reason and your own common sense.”(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
“A jug fills drop by drop.”(Photo Credit: Freepik.com)
