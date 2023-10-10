10 Life-Changing Quotes By Amartya Sen

10 Oct, 2023

Ananya Srivastava

Here are 10 very inspirational and life-changing quotes by Amartya Sen, that we must live by

I believe that virtually all the problems in the world come from inequality of one kind or another

Empowering women is key to building a future we want

Imparting education not only enlightens the receiver, but also broadens the giver - the teachers, the parents, the friends

The success of a society is to be evaluated primarily by the freedoms that members of the society enjoy

A defeated argument that refuses to be obliterated can remain very alive

While we cannot live without history, we need not live within it either

The purely rational economic man is, indeed, close to being a social moron

The identity of an individual is essentially a function of her choices, rather than the discovery of an immutable attribute

Poverty is not just a lack of money; it is not having the capability to realize one's full potential as a human being

Economic growth without investment in human development is unsustainable - and unethical

