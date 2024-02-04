10 Longest Rivers In India
04 Feb, 2024
Ananya Srivastava
Ganga River: It is the longest river in the Indian subcontinent and is 2,525 km long.
Godavari River: Also known as Dakshin Ganga or South Ganges, Godavari is the second-longest Indian river and is 1,464 km long.
Krishna River: Its 1,400 km long and is the third-longest river and is the fourth-longest river in terms of water inflows and river basin area.
Yamuna River: It originates from the Yamunotri glacier in Uttarkashi and is 1,376 km long.
Narmada River: This river is also known as Rewa, begins from Amarkantak and is 1,312 km long.
Indus River: This river is 3,180 km long and starts from Mansarovar Lake; it goes through Ladakh, Gilgit and Baltistan.
Brahmaputra River: Originating from Mansarovar Ranges, this river is 2,900 km ong and begins from Angsi Flacier near Mansarovar Lake in Tibet, China.
Mahanadi River: It is 890 km long and starts from Raipur district in Chhattisgarh.
Kaveri River: This river is also known as River Cauvery and is 800 km long.
Tapti River: The river is 724 km long and origintes in the Peninsular India flowing from west to east.
