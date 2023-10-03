10 Magnificent Hindu Temples Currently Under Construction
03 Oct, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh
Balaji Temple, Jammu. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is building a grand replica of the Sri Venkateswara Temple
Tallest statue of Hanuman ji to come up at Kishkindha, Hampi. Sri Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is planning to build the statue at a height of 215 m in Kishkindha, the birthplace of lord Hanuman
ISKCON Krishna Leela Theme Park, Bengaluru
ISKCON Chandrodaya Mandir in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Once completed, the 700 feet tall Temple will be the tallest religious monument in the World
Mahakal Lok Ujjain
Om Ashram, Pali, Rajasthan
Srimandir Heritage Complex Puri
ISKCON’s Temple of The Vedic Planetarium in Mayapur, West Bengal will be the largest Temple in the World
Umiya Mata Mandir, Gujarat
