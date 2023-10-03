10 Magnificent Hindu Temples Currently Under Construction

03 Oct, 2023

Analiza Pathak

Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh

Balaji Temple, Jammu. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams is building a grand replica of the Sri Venkateswara Temple

Tallest statue of Hanuman ji to come up at Kishkindha, Hampi. Sri Hanumad Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust is planning to build the statue at a height of 215 m in Kishkindha, the birthplace of lord Hanuman

ISKCON Krishna Leela Theme Park, Bengaluru

ISKCON Chandrodaya Mandir in Vrindavan, Uttar Pradesh. Once completed, the 700 feet tall Temple will be the tallest religious monument in the World

Mahakal Lok Ujjain

Om Ashram, Pali, Rajasthan

Srimandir Heritage Complex Puri

ISKCON’s Temple of The Vedic Planetarium in Mayapur, West Bengal will be the largest Temple in the World

Umiya Mata Mandir, Gujarat

Thanks For Reading!

Next: IMD Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Predicted In These States

 Find Out More