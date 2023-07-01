10 Major Rivers In India Which Share Water With Neighbours
01 Jul, 2023
Analiza Pathak
Beas River: The Beas River flows through India and shares its waters with Pakistan. It originates in the Himalayas and is a tributary of the Sutlej River.
Chenab River: It originates in Himachal Pradesh and flows through Jammu and Kashmir before entering Pakistan. It is a major tributary of the Indus River.
Ganga (Ganges) River: It originates in the Himalayas and flows through several Indian states before entering Bangladesh and eventually emptying into the Bay of Bengal.
Indus River: It originates in the Tibetan plateau, enters India in the region of Jammu and Kashmir, and then flows into Pakistan.
Brahmaputra River: It originates in Tibet and enters India through Arunachal Pradesh. It then flows through Assam and enters Bangladesh, where it is known as the Jamuna River.
Meghna River: The Meghna River flows through Bangladesh and originates from the Barak River, which has its source in Manipur.
Ravi River: It originates in the Himalayas and enters Pakistan after flowing through Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.
Yamuna River: It is a tributary of the Ganga River and flows through India and a small portion of Uttarakhand before entering the states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Delhi.
Sutlej River: The Sutlej River originates in Tibet and enters India in Himachal Pradesh. It then flows through Punjab and eventually enters Pakistan.
Teesta River: It originates in Sikkim and flows through West Bengal before entering Bangladesh.
